Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: IT officers in Maheshwari house

: The episode starts with Mishty dialing an unknown number. The number she dials belongs to Abhir, which shocks her as Abhir owns a phone now.

Abhir tells Mishti to call or text him whenever she wants. Mishty says to Abhir that she will not go to the camp with him. Nanu gets his phone taken away as the family members tease him. Meenakshi confiscates the phone and switches it off. In the meanwhile, IT officers raid the Maheshwari house and the officers find the necklace given by Meenakshi. Varsha tells the officers that it was given to Mishty by Meenakshi Rajvansh. The officers needed confirmation from Meenakshi so they tell Varsha to call her up.



Kuhu jumps down from the balcony and says that she will seek Kunal’s help to prove that Varsha wasn’t lying. Mishty is met by Rajshri at the bus stop. She tells her to join the camp for the NGO’s sake.



Abhir thanks Rajshri and Vishambhar. Kuhu is stopped by the guards at the Rajvansh’s gate. Abhir and Mishty head towards the camp on a bus. Rajvansh family spent quality time with each other. Abhir and Mishty stop at a dhaba to take a break. Kuhu calls Abhir to ask for help.