Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Kunal is upset

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 12:18 PM
MUMBAI: The episode starts with Mishty going to the police station to meet Naman. She warns him to not spoil Badi Maa and Bade Papa’s happiness. Mishty comes home. She is blamed by Kuhu for always putting her family members in trouble. Abir thinks about Mishty.
 
In the morning, Meenakshi senses that her family is breaking up and she cannot let this happen. Nidhi tells her mother everything about the relationship between Kunal and Mishty. Meenakshi is upset with Nidhi. Nidhi reasons that she is worried as this is the second time that a girl has rejected Kunal.
 
Kunal hears everything and storms off on his bike. Abir is asked to find Kunal and bring him back by the family members. Mrs. Parekh brings sweets for Mishty and the Maheshwari family to taunt them. Varsha comes to Mishty’s aid but Mrs. Parekh trieds to manipulate her against Mishty.
 
Kunal remembers Mishty’s allegations and speeds up the bike. Abir finds Kunal and stops him and slaps him. Meenakshi is worried about Kunal so Naanu advises Meenakshi to take him out sometime. Abhir tries to put some sense into Kunal. Mishty meets Ketki and returns the jewelry given to her by Rajvansh family.
 
Kunal and Abhir resolve their issue. Kunal promises to never let a girl come between them. Abir also promises himself that he will never let it happen again. 
past seven days