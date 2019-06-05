News

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Mishty breaks up with Kunal

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kunal asking about his decision regarding the goddhana by Meenakshi. Kunal admits that he is disappointed in Mishty  for hiding the truth about Naman. Kunal says to start goddhana, which startles Meenakshi. Rajshri says sorry to Mishty for hiding the truth. Mishty convinces her that she trusts her very much and her decision of hiding the truth.

Kunal is asked whether he is happy in the relationship by Meenakshi. Kunal confesses that he is marrying Mishty solely for his mother’s happiness. Varsha tells Mishty to only pay attention on Kunal and their future life. Vishambhar questions Mishty if she trusts him or not to which Mishty gets emotional and hugs him.

Meenakshi shares her concern with Kunal, telling him that she doesn’t feel like Mishty is the right person for him as she is a bit selfish. Meenakshi tries to convince Kunal to break off his relationship. Mishty approaches Kunal and tells him that she has something important to tell him. Mishty faces Kunal and make him realize his mistake and breaks off the relationship, explaining to his that they are not compatible for each other.

