Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Mishty’s rejection

06 Jun 2019 12:26 PM
MUMBAIThe episode starts with Rajshri trying to stop Kunal. Meenakshi gets angry at Mishty for insulting Kunal by rejecting him in front of everyone. Mishty is asked the reason behind her rejection by Abhir on which she admits to have seen no compatibility between the two of them.

Mishty says Kunal’s efforts in the relationship fall short. She admits to feeling that Kunal is not the right life partner for her. Meenakshi blames Mishty for rejecting Kunal. Vishambhar disses Meenakshi by saying that the only reason she is upset is because Kunal didn’t reject Mishty first.

Meenakshi says that according to the society no one accepts a girl with opinions. She states that because of this no family with associate with Maheshwari family. Meenakshi is interrupted by Abhir for talking ill about the Maheshwari family. Rajshri takes the blame for everything. Abhir confronts Meenakshi and she states that a girl can never reject a relationship.

Abhir states to join Ved and Ketki’s relation too and complains about the restrictions put on girls alone.
Meenakshi states that Mishty has broke Kunal’s heart. Abhir accuses Meenakshi for their breakup.

Abhir also accuses Kunal for forcing his will on Mishty. Kunal stops Abhir. Kunal gets furious at Abhir for standing against him and they both get into an argument. Vishambhara enters Kuhu and Mishty’s room. Kuhu asks him whether Mishty did right or wrong. Vishambhara answers that she should follow her heart.

