Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir eagerly waits for Mishti but she avoids him

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abir sharing a light moment with Kunal and his other brother. Abir finds Parul maasi disturbed and he asks her the reason for it. She doesn't say anything and then Abir shows Kunal's childhood picture with Parul to nanu and informs him that he got it from her hands.



He wonders what the real reason is. Nanu decides to speak with Parul. Nanu goes to meet Parul and tells her that truth cannot come out in front of anybody. And that she should avoid talking to Abir on this topic if he brings it up. Rajeshwari and Maheshwari family reach the Rajvansh house for Ganesh puja. Abir is eagerly waiting for Mishti but she avoids him. Abir manages to make Mishti meet him in his room to do his dressing up on the wound. She tries to avoid answering any of his questions but tells him that she can never hurt him and leaves.



Varsha hands over Kuhu's horoscope to Nidhi. But Jasmeet and Varsha try to replace the original horoscope with a fake one which has Varsha's name on it. Varsha does manage to steal it but they realise instead of Kuhu it is Kunal's horoscope. They both get worried. Meenakshi comes to know that Kuhu's horoscope doesn't have Varsha's name on it. She thinks of another way to break Kunal and Kuhu's alliance. Meenakshi asks Mishti what it is. Mishti requests Meenakshi to not reveal anything in front of everyone. Meenakshi doesn't listen to her and asks Mishti to reveal the truth to everyone. Meenakshi says she will have to prove in front of everyone making them realise that adopting her was their biggest mistake. Mishti refuses to listen to her but Meenakshi says she will have to or else Kuhu's alliance with Kunal will break.