News

THIS Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor is in LOVE!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 07:20 PM
MUMBAI: Certain things about celebrities are quite relatable to us in life.

Just like us, they all go grocery shopping, breathe and eat, and strive to live life to the fullest with their hard work and dedication to their profession. All that aside, lots of famous celebs aren’t all that different from animal lovers like you and I. We watch them on TV every week, and their love for animals too can't be denied.

While we know of many TV celebrities who are animal lovers, like Karishma Tanna and veteran actress Jaya Bhattacharya, we happened to spot another known celebrity as he took to social media to express his love for animals. We are talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ritvik Arora who shared an adorable post with a cute little cat.

Check out his post below!
View this post on Instagram

Animal lover for life #cats #animallover for life

A post shared by Ritvik Arora (@ritvik_arora) on


Isn't it admirable? Show your love for Ritvik in the comments section below! 
Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Karishma Tanna, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ritvik, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Gaurav Chopra
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

past seven days