Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh’s pout game is on point

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most watched television shows currently. The TV series has managed to win the hearts of audience with its gripping storyline and cast. Shaheer Sheikh, who is wooing the viewers by playing the role of Abir in the show, often shares pictures from the sets.



Shaheer, who was earlier seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Daastan-E-Ishq, never fails to entertain his fans on social media. He regularly shares posts on his handles and fans love him for the same. And today, looks like, Shaheer while shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, got some time off from the shooting and therefore, posed for a picture with the Rajvansh boys. In the picture, Shaheer is seen striking a pose with the Rajvansh boys- Kunal and their house help and Shaheer is seen pouting in the picture. Alongside this super cute picture, Shaheer’s caption read, “When Rajwansh boys try to imitate the Maheshwaris @ritvik_arora #jugnu #melowKunal #ShaheerAsAbir #shaheersheikh #yehrishteyhainpyaarke.” In the photo, Shaheer Sheikh is seen dressed in a traditional attire and going by the plot of the show, looks like, it is a picture from the sangeet ceremony of Kunal and Kuhu.

Take a look below.