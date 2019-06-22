Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kunal and Shweta meet

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kuhu informing Abir that she called Kunal with love. Mishty told Abir that Kunal will not come. Abir was confident that Kunal would come. Kuhu got delighted to see Kunal there. Kunal and Kuhu shared an emotional moment together.
Mishty and Abir got happy to see them together. Abir questioned Mishty if she felt that Kunal and Kuhu were in love or not. Mishty said there was a possibility of something happening between them. Meenakshi watched all this secretly and fumed in anger. Kunal dropped Kuhu back home.
Abir narrated everything to Naanu. Abir and Naanu came to Kunal to question him about his feelings for Kuhu. Abir contacted Mishty to check up on her. Mishty got delighted. In the morning, Abir took Kunal out for breakfast. Mishty also urged Kuhu to get ready for the breakfast date with Kunal. On their way, Kunal and Abir saw Shweta on the road. Kunal stared at her. He said he will drop Shweta to her hotel as he needed some answers from her. He denied Mishty’s request to come over.
Add new comment