Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Kunal and Shweta meet

22 Jun 2019 11:05 AM

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kuhu informing Abir that she called Kunal with love. Mishty told Abir that Kunal will not come. Abir was confident that Kunal would come. Kuhu got delighted to see Kunal there. Kunal and Kuhu shared an emotional moment together.

Mishty and Abir got happy to see them together. Abir questioned Mishty if she felt that Kunal and Kuhu were in love or not. Mishty said there was a possibility of something happening between them. Meenakshi watched all this secretly and fumed in anger. Kunal dropped Kuhu back home.

Kaushal and Naanu discussed Vishambhar and Meenakshi’s face-off in the temple. Naanu said Meenakshi could never harm the Maheshwari family because Abir will always support them. Mishty threw water on Kuhu to end her hangover. Abir threw water on Mishty too. Rajshri and Varsha questioned Mishty about what happened to them. Mishty cooked up a story and said she will tell her everything later.

Abir narrated everything to Naanu. Abir and Naanu came to Kunal to question him about his feelings for Kuhu. Abir contacted Mishty to check up on her. Mishty got delighted. In the morning, Abir took Kunal out for breakfast. Mishty also urged Kuhu to get ready for the breakfast date with Kunal. On their way, Kunal and Abir saw Shweta on the road. Kunal stared at her. He said he will drop Shweta to her hotel as he needed some answers from her. He denied Mishty’s request to come over.

