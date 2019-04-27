Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi is confronted

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Varsha asking Kuhu how did you know Ved was lying. She says if you knew Ved is married, why didn’t you tell me before. Vishwamber says the matter should have not come out this way. Kuhu says it wasn’t my fault. Varsha asks did Mishti ask you not to tell anyone. Kuhu says no, Meenakshi had locked us in Ketki’s room, we wanted to sit and talk. He asks what, did Meenakshi know this and still she agreed for marriage. Shaurya asks how can this happen. Varsha says we didn’t feel so.



Mishti says Meenakshi wasn’t ready to believe us. Rajshri says we would have not asked you for proof if you told us, you both did the right thing but the method wasn’t right. Mishti says I understand, I am sorry.



Vishwamber says Ketki has never met Ved, if she spoke to him, this would have not been hidden, such things can’t be left on fate, we are okay with Mishti’s condition. Kaushal says such a big fraud happened with us. Abir says we got saved, we should celebrate. Kaushal says we won’t leave Parekh family. Kunal says Abir is right, we should be happy, if Ketki got married, we would have got sad.



Abir says Kunal and I have decided to take you all to farmhouse, I have also arranged a folk dance set up. Atul says I will do SRK pose. Abir and Atul pose. Nidhi says I want to go to picnic. Bau ji says I liked the idea. Meenakshi says we will do as you please, we will have go if you all want.



Meenakshi asks Nidhi not to shed tears for fraud people. Nidhi gets sad and says if Mishti hadn’t saved Ketki, Ketki’s life would have got over. Meenakshi cheers her up and hugs. Everyone smiles. Nidhi thanks her. Meenakshi says stay happy, shall we go now. Parul says the house where there are sons are like, it can never be sad, Abir says real happiness comes when people are fearless and speak heart out, right, tell us why did you lock Kuhu in room.



Parul says I didn’t do anything. Abir says swear on me. Kuhu says Ved has put his picture with his wife, I wish there was an app to slap him. Mishti says I wish we were with Ketki now. Kuhu says I will call her. Mishti says it is late. Parul says how could we believe those girls. Kunal says they didn’t had proof, Ketki’s life would have got ruined. She apologizes.



Kunal says sorry to say, I don’t want to see your face. Abir asks what if the marriage happened. Kunal says I will talk to mum. Abir signs no. Mishti hears Abir asking Ketki to come with him, whatever happened isn’t good. Mishti thinks why was Abir sounding like this. She asks Kuhu to call tomorrow, else she will tell Varsha. Meenakshi asks where is everyone, I know they all cried. Nidhi says no one tells me anything, why didn’t anyone tell me. She cries. Kaushal says stop it now, it has been 24 years, I explained her to talk and then cry, she does it both at one go. Meenakshi comes and asks what is it. Nidhi goes away. Bau ji says I will have food in my room. Kaushal says I will dine with dad. She asks what’s the matter. Abir, Atul, and Kunal try to cheer Ketki up. Meenakshi comes to call them for dinner. They go away.



Mishti says don’t know what’s happening there, Abir likes retro times, he doesn’t have a mobile phone, how do I talk to him now. She sees red balloons and thinks of Abir. Meenakshi asks servants to keep the things in the car. She asks everyone to come fast. Kunal comes and says you knew about Ved, Mishti told you everything and you didn’t stop the marriage. She asks Abir did he do all this. Abir says yes. Kunal says I wanted to ask you, I couldn’t even imagine that you would risk Ketki’s life.



She says no, I had sent Ved and his family when I got to know. Nidhi asks why didn’t you tell me, Meenakshi is the eldest, she takes all the decisions, she takes care of business, but Ketki is my daughter, I should have right to decide for her life, why didn’t you tell me. Parul says we asked Mrs. Parekh, she denied, how would we know. Bau ji says we are not responsible, we are not at fault Parul, if anyone told such a thing, then the family should have known it, Meenakshi didn’t even tell me. Kunal says Abir didn’t wish us to talk, Ketki would get upset. Nidhi says its good Mishti didn’t lose and brought the truth out. Kaushal says we should be grateful to Mishti and Kuhu.



Kunal says we are silent for Ketki, we accept our mistake, it is better that you accept your mistake too. Kaushal and Nidhi goes. Meenakshi cries. Mishti says I know this is very silly, my friend is worried, if he smiles, he will make entire family smile, make the balloons reach Abir. She leaves balloons in the sky. Abir does shayari. Jugnu gets the balloons and says someone left this outside. Abir smiles and says Mishti. Mishti says whether someone understands or not, I understand humiliation, don’t know what’s happening there. She calls and says Abir doesn’t keep phone and other doesn’t answer the call. She thinks how do I get down the balcony, I think I will have to jump down, how, usually people break their bones by jumping. She recalls Abir’s words and says if I get hurt, Abir will be responsible. She wears the hood and jumps down the balcony. She says I did it. Kuhu looks on and says stop her from returning and do a miracle, I will quit make-up for a week. Meenakshi says Mishti separated my family from me.