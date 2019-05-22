Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti chooses Abeer over Kunal

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is up for high voltage drama.

Kunal and Mishti's goddhana ceremony has been fixed. Even though Meenakshi is shocked but she agrees to do it.

Meenakshi is doing all this with a plan. Her plan is to bring the truth about Mishti's father Naman out in front of all.

On the other hand, Kunal makes a plan to surprise Mishti. He takes her to hospital and asks her to get her eye surgery done to remove her specs, while Abeer objects to it.

Abeer objects to it as he knows that Mishti is best as she is and natural.

Mishti has to make a choice between Abeer and Kunal. She chooses Abeer.

