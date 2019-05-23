Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Nanu confronts Abir

MUMBAI: The episode starts with everyone hugging and congratulating each other. Kuhu hugs Meenakshi and the newspaper with Naman’s pic drops. Kuhu picks it for her. Meenakshi gets angry seeing Mishti. Rajshri says I will call Shaurya and Vishwamber to give this good news, Mishti always gave me happiness.

Mishti thinks where did Abir go. Meenakshi says I will find mahurat and call you. Rajshri says you gave us big happiness. Meenakshi says you don’t know I m going to give you big happiness, you won’t understand you should smile or cry. Parul covers up her words. Abir sadly goes. Mishti stops him and says you are strange. She slips. He holds her glasses.

She says thanks, you don’t need this specs now. Kunal talks on call. Abir says you don’t wear this broken glasses. He gifts her new specs. She gets emotional. He asks why are you reacting as if I m proposing you. She says so much is happening since morning, everyone knew my specs were broken but no one cared, you got new specs for me, thanks, I thought Uma is busy so she has sent balloons by you, you gave credit to Kunal, so this is your gift.

He jokes. He makes her wear the glasses and asks is the power right. She says yes, how did you know. He says I took your doctor’s number from Shaurya and asked your doctor about the power, are you happy. She nods and goes. Meenakshi comes home and tells everyone about Kunal’s engagement in two days. Everyone smiles. Nidhi asks how will we do all arrangements. Parul thinks is Meenakshi happy with this engagement.

Meenakshi says Kunal you didn’t take any decision without asking me, what’s the reason. Kunal says Mishti and her family were taunted, I thought to end the courtship and take next step. She says its correct decision, inform Maheshwaris, they would be doing preparations, congrats. Abir looks on. Kunal goes. Meenakshi says nothing should lack in engagement. Mishti shares her feelings with Naira. Naira says this is life, Mishti, what are you thinking.

Abir says I am fine, I feel really good. He comes to his room. He sees Mishti’s painting and pics all over the wall. He says who did this. Nanu asks how did you like it. Abir gets shocked. Mishti says I should be happy, but I m not happy. Naira says everything thinks you are the luckiest girl in the world, I think you have no option to refuse, everyone agreed on your behalf. Mishti says I want peace, trust. Naira says love.

Mishti asks love? Does love really happen at first sight? Naira says love is different for everyone, do you think you will be able to love Abir. Mishti asks what, Abir? Naira says sorry, I mean do you think you will be able to love Kunal. Abir says I don’t know. Nanu says you saved this painting from fire, these are all Mishti’s pics.

Abir says I should laugh or cry now, what an idea. Once Kunal’s engagement happens, I will organize another exhibition for recovery, I have more good pics. Nanu says stop it. Abir says what if Meenakshi sees the pics. Nanu asks what’s the truth. Abir says few things got burnt in fire, be happy for Kunal’s engagement now, you say if you lose something, its never ours, I will save money and it won’t be loss. Nanu says you are not Kunal to learn about profit and loss soon.

Abir says I will learn and goes. Nanu says you are lying, I will make you tell truth before engagement. Nidhi comes to Meenakshi’s room and sees jewellery on the bed. The pearls fall down. Meenakshi comes. Nidhi says I swear, I didn’t break this. Meenakshi says I know, I brought these pearls, I thought to make a necklace for my bahu. Nidhi says make four necklace, if one of them breaks, I won’t break it. She goes.

Meenakshi says this pearls will make a beautiful necklace. Kuhu sees Kunal’s pic and gets sad. She gets angry on Kunal and throws the gift. Mishti looks on from far. Kuhu cries and says why can’t Kunal see that I m better than Mishti, I always lose to Mishti, Kunal’s IQ is low, I will get the best guy. Mishti comes and looks for her. She gets the bracelet and thinks why did Kuhu throw it.