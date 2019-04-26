Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir & Rhea Sharma aka Mishti twin in white

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently one of the most popular television shows. The family drama, which stars Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti, has been doing wonders at the TRP charts.

The show is being loved by the audience for its intriguing storyline and chemistry between Abir and Mishti. In fact, the show went on to create history by grabbing the top spot with record-breaking points as it received 36.7 points.

Fans of the show not just love the onscreen chemistry of the leading onscreen couple but they also love it when Abir or Mishti share their pictures on social media. So, recently when Rhea Sharma aka Mishti took to social media and shared a BTS picture with Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. In the picture the duo can be seen twinning in white, looking gorgeous together.

“#Mishbir Behind the scenes #yrhpk...” the actress captioned the picture.

Take a look at her post below:

Speaking about the current track of the story, a lot of drama is going on. Mishti is doing everything in her power to stop Ketki’s wedding, but Meenakshi is making sure that she does not succeed. It will be interesting to see who ultimately wins.

Do you love Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s chemistry in the show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.