Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai: Sameer, Naina earn ‘fraud’ tag, asked to vacate flat

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, is all set to unfold some interesting twists and turns.

The society people, with whom Sameer and Naina are residing, suspect foul play.

Society members ask Sameer and Naina to give their introduction. Naina introduce herself as Naina Rakesh Agarwal and married, while Sameer reveals his unmarried status.

However, society members catch their lie and gossip about them.

Adding more drama to the same, the members ask them to vacate the flat as soon as possible and tag them fraud. Furthermore, they ask them about their gang in Mumbai.

What will Sameer and Naina do now?