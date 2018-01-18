Yeh Un Dinon Ki goes the Hum Apke Hain Kaun way

Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai has been winning hearts with its innocent storyline. The main characters Sameer (Randeep Raii) and Naina (Ashi Singh) are being loved by the masses. Their on and off chemistry is liked by the audience and the upcoming track is going to be a treat for their loyal fans.

According to the upcoming track, Sameer and Naina’s bickering will still continue. We’ve heard that Naina’s sister Pooja will be getting married and her wedding sequence will soon go on air. Sameer will also be part of the wedding.

During the whole sequence, he will be chasing Naina and will try to persuade her. He will be doing some really cute antics to win Naina’s heart. Well! When a guy as cute as Sameer does cute antics any girl's heart would melt.

Certainly, Naina falls for his tricks. From what we’ve heard is that the whole wedding sequence will be like the extremely popular film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Just like Salman and Madhuri’s camaraderie, Sameer-Naina’s amity will be portrayed elaborately.

Surely the viewers will have a fun time watching this track.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates and juicy spoilers.