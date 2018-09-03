YHM fame Abhishek Verma hopes to be back on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has always managed to keep its audience hooked to their seats with gripping content and a stellar cast. The show focuses on the bond between Ishita and Ruhi played by Divyanka Tripathi and Aditi Bhatia respectively. Karan Patel plays the male lead in the show.

The show saw some changes in the past few episodes, and the audience saw the exit of actor Abhishek Verma, who played the role of Aditya (Raman’s son). In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, Abhishek says, ‘I am still hoping that my track in YHM begins again, as I want to go back to the shoot.’

‘I have loved working with the cast of the show, and like my fans, I am also patiently waiting for positive news,’ further adds the charmer. Abhishek is currently seen in Colors’ Udaan, and he clears the air about rumours of him quitting the show. ‘I currently enjoy what I am shooting, and no, I am not quitting the show,’ says Abhishek.

Well, we also hope to see you back on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek, and wish you all the luck for your journey in Colors’ Udaan.

