‘You need to forget your real self to get into the character’, says Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI: Television sensation and style icon, Siddharth Nigam who is wooing his viewers and fans with his phenomenal performance in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga has been a part of the entertainment industry since 2013. Siddharth, who is a household name, shared his look transformation story which is as fascinating as his journey in the entertainment world.

Siddharth essays the role of the legendary character Aladdin in Sony SAB’s fantasy show Aladdin: NaamTohSunahoga and with the recent season refresh, has donned the look of charming Prince Ali. From his love for athleisure outfits in real life, Siddharth transforms into a royal character for the show with the right outfits and makeup. When asked about the process he goes through to transform into Ali, Siddharth said, “The process of getting into the character is not time consuming, I put on my outfit and ‘make-up dada’ takes care of the makeup and sets the hair with gel. The best part about my outfit is that it is really comfortable and it has been designed to be action sequence friendly. Comfort is what I first look for in any attire. For Prince Ali’s character I’m also fashioning a new hairdo, a man bun with trimmed sides.Although it needs to be maintained every week but I’m enjoying this change. The look has a modern hint and so does our show.”

Every character in a story has a particular style that their viewers relate them with. Siddharth sharing his thought on the same, added, “Outfits play a major role in defining a character and the artist as well. Our viewers recognize us in that attire and look. As an artist, it helps me get into the character.Prince Ali’s character is powerful and he comes from a royal background. So the look I’ve been carrying is sharp with bright colors, accessories and a clean shaved neat look. Viewers have really appreciated my new look and I’m glad to receive such an overwhelming response.”

The transformation isn’t just about the outfit and the makeup. The biggest challenge for an artist goes beyond that, and Siddharth agreed by saying, “As an artist, the costume and the makeup is the first step while getting into the role. The greater challenge is to forget myself once I enter the set. Any emotion that I’m carrying needs to be replaced with what my character is feeling. It’s challenging but it’s my job as an artist. I strongly believe in keeping the emotions on-camera real and even refrain the use of activators to bring tears during emotional scenes. I never memorize my lines but go through them once and try to understand what the emotion and situation is like while looking at it from Ali’s perspective.”

When asked if he relates to his character on the show, Siddharth said, “Ali and Aladdin are both go-getters and I am the same in my life. I have the same energy like them.”

The exceptionally talented, Siddharth started his journey as a child artist while successfully making his way in people’s heart. He is dedicated to his work and wants to keep growing as an artist.