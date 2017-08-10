Rumours and stories about Colors' Bigg Boss 11(Endemol) are unceasing. Earlier, we reported, Priyanka Chopra’s lookalike Neha Malik had been approached for the show and has apparently signed the dotted line.

Now, we hear Vinestar and YouTuber, Harsh Beniwal has been approached for the upcoming season.

Harsh Beniwal hails from Delhi. He started making YouTube videos from 2016. He has 25,000 subscribers on his YouTube page and more than 1 million followers on Instagram page, clearly proving his staunch fan following amongst the youngsters.

But, there’s a hitch!

Harsh has reportedly rejected to be part of the show, because he was approached as a commoner.

“He wanted to get inside the house as a celebrity and not as a commoner, he has a strong fan base so he rejected the offer, nevertheless the negotiations are still on,” said a credible source.

Harsh hasn’t rejected the offer yet and is still contemplating about it. However, it is more than clear, the makers will accomodate him in the house only as a commoner.

We spoke to Harsh on his participation but he refused to divulge any information.

Well, all Beniwal’s fans must be excited about this piece of news. If he gets into the house there will be too much of fun guaranteed.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar to read more exclusive stories from the Telly world.