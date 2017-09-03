Actress Yuvika Chaudhary says she started enjoying motherhood since the day she got her dogs home.

"My dogs are my babies. They love me more than anyone. They teach you unconditional love. I started enjoying motherhood ever since I got them in my life. Sometimes, I carry them with me while travelling or else I have caretakers for them at home," Yuvika, who was once linked to her "Bigg Boss" co-contestant Prince Narula, said in a statement.

She has two dogs, a Lhasa Apso and a Chihuahua.