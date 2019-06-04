Zaan Khan learns Photography for Zee TV’s Hamari Bahu Silk

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its new fiction offering Hamari Bahu Silk, an entertaining take on women with questionable jobs that society raises eyebrows at and their struggle for acceptance even within their own family and inner circle. With an unusual concept being narrated very differently from anything ever seen before on television, actors of the show are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for their challenging roles. Recently, the charming hero of the show Zaan Khan who plays Naksh revealed how he has been focusing on developing some real photography skills in order to convincingly essay his on-screen passion in the show - photography!



Naksh is a young and happy-go-lucky boy who finds his calling in photography. Due to his family pressure and objections, Naksh is always torn between photography and his family business. In order to essay his role effortlessly and justify his character as a budding photographer, talented Zaan has been going the extra mile to understand the art and vision of a photographer! The young heartthrob has been meeting up with his professional photographer friends and trying his level best to understand the postures, body language, style and mannerisms of a photographer.



Talking about this Zaan said, “Playing a photographer on-screen is extremely exciting and I wanted to do justice to the character. I have a few friends who are into the field and I chose to meet them and spend time with them to understand the basics of the camera, how to hold it, the body language and mannerisms while clicking. I spent adequate time on my research so that my passion can come across as natural on-screen. What’s interesting is how I have actually become rather hooked onto photography personally while I started off with it purely as a preparation for my role. I hope I can bring out the detailing well and the audiences and fans enjoy this side of me”



Kudos to Zaan for pushing the boundaries of method acting and going the extra mile!!