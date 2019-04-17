News

Zahida Parveen to be seen in Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se post the revamp

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Apr 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia is set for a revamp!

According to the media reports, the show is about to start on new note. Apart from the lead actors Karan Jotwani and Suhasi Dhami, the remaining cast will bid adieu while the new actors will be introduced.

According to our sources, the makers have started looking out for new cast and we have heard that TV actress Zahida Parveen, who has been part of shows like Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Mata Ki Chowki, Punar Vivah, Ghulam and many others, has been roped in for the show.

Our sources inform that Zahida will be seen playing Sahil’s (Karan) mother.

We could not get through the actress for a comment.

TellyChakkar will be back with further developments! 

