Zara’s BIG VICTORY in Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 01:16 PM
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye Limited) has been an audience favorite since it began.

Viewers are totally in awe of power couple Kabir and Zara, played by Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh.

The current track of the show revolves around Kabir and his family facing a severe financial crisis.


Zara has been trying to explain the need of being independent to Kabir, and with a lot of persuasion, he has finally realized the importance of being financially independent, which in a way is Zara’s big victory.

In the upcoming episodes, Zara and Kabir discuss monthly expenditures to run the house. Kabir then tries and find a suitable job for himself so that he can take the responsibility of the house.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming tracks? Hit the comments section below. 
past seven days