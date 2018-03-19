Home > Tv > Tv News
Zareen to replace Rannvijay in 'MTV Troll Police'

Mumbai: Actress Zareen Khan has stepped in to host MTV Troll Police in the absence of host Rannvijay Singha.

At the moment, Rannvijay is busy with Roadies Xtreme.

"Trolling as a concept is affecting many lives and it was about time that someone takes an initiative to address this growing epidemic around us. I'm glad that MTV took this lead with Troll Police and is dealing in a method which appeals to the youth," Zareen, who first appeared as a guest in an episode of the show, said.

"Being a victim myself, I relate to these incidents so often be it on television or on my social media accounts and it appalls me the kind of language one uses. I was keen to express this and understand the psyche on the comments made by them," she added.

(Read Read: Celebrities come out & support of MTV Troll Police)

The actress will be accompanied by strong women personalities for the show.

The TV show brings celebrities and their trolls face-to-face. Zareen has already started shooting for it.

"On my first episode as a host, I will be joined by a woman who's known for being forthright and strong headed - Mandira Bedi. Trust me, it will definitely be an exciting episode for the viewers who will witness women taking charge and with this, I hope it encourages women and one and all to step up because ignorance is not always bliss," she added.

(Source: IANS)

past seven days