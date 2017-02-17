Zeb Khan gifts a HOUSE to belle Aditi Sajwan

Chidiya Ghar actress Aditi Sajwan celebrated one of her best birthdays recently!!!

The pretty looking actress received tons of gifts from her actor boyfriend Zeb Khan and her family members.

However, one which tops the list is a house from Zeb.

Says an elated Aditi to Tellychakkar.com: “I am blessed and humbled on receiving so much love. I find birthdays very special. In fact I make it a point to celebrate birthdays of my closed ones. This birthday I have been showered with lots of wishes and gifts. I would have asked anything more from God. My sister gifted me a bag, my mom and dad presented me a LED to place it in my make room. And my boyfriend Zeb gifted me a diamond ring and an apartment. It was very sweet of him as we are not yet married and he still cares for me so much. I find myself lucky to have all of them in my life.”

Have a look at Aditi’s amazing birthday captured in these pictures!

Awww...thanks a lot family IN CASE ANYONE IS CONFUSED... "Koyal" is my screen name N "Dippi" is my childhood/nick name. So this is definitely my b'day cake... #happybirthdaytomeee#aditisajwan#koyal #dippi#birthdaycake#people#dearies#lovelyvibes#12ammidnightfeast#birthdaycelebration#dinner#yipiii# A post shared by Aditi Sajwan (@aditi_sajwan) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Lovely it is....Perfectttttt.... Mymidnight birthday party was Thanks guys. Love you all @[email protected] @rjsahil #birthdaycake#12thfeb#birthdayjinglegoingwell#happymeee # A post shared by Aditi Sajwan (@aditi_sajwan) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Can't flaunt it enough.... Diamonds are a girl's besties Its a textbook line for me. Everything is gifted on my fingers...the one which is a few hours old is on the middle finger. #needtopostmorepictures#rocksnmorerocks#diamonds#mybdaygift#thankqzeb#loveyou#everysecondofourlives# @zebkhan36 A post shared by Aditi Sajwan (@aditi_sajwan) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

Thanks a lot Trishikha for this beautiful " Bauble -Box ". See,, I've started using it... Such a lovely gift. Thanks darling #bdaygift#cggirlfriend#trishikha#thankq#baublebox#jewellerybox#instaupdate#instapic#instacelebration#loveforgifts#bylovedones # A post shared by Aditi Sajwan (@aditi_sajwan) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:44pm PST

Thanks mommy for the surprise visit on my set and thanks for this beautiful bouquet. #Rosetulip#bouquet#bdaygal #mommyspresent#surprisesurprise#setvisit# A post shared by Aditi Sajwan (@aditi_sajwan) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Thanks to my team for all the love n for singing the birthday Jingle twice -just because I fancied hearing it once more. You're the cutest group of people...All of you. God bless my Cg ppl. #cg#shoot#bdaycelebration#happybirthdaytoyou#onaloop#twicethelove#thanksformakingmyday# A post shared by Aditi Sajwan (@aditi_sajwan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:47am PST

Wish you lots of happiness Aditi!