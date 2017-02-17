Zeb Khan gifts a HOUSE to belle Aditi Sajwan

Chidiya Ghar actress Aditi Sajwan celebrated one of her best birthdays recently!!!
The pretty looking actress received tons of gifts from her actor boyfriend Zeb Khan and her family members.
However, one which tops the list is a house from Zeb.
Says an elated Aditi to Tellychakkar.com: “I am blessed and humbled on receiving so much love. I find birthdays very special. In fact I make it a point to celebrate birthdays of my closed ones. This birthday I have been showered with lots of wishes and gifts. I would have asked anything more from God. My sister gifted me a bag, my mom and dad presented me a LED to place it in my make room. And my boyfriend Zeb gifted me a diamond ring and an apartment. It was very sweet of him as we are not yet married and he still cares for me so much. I find myself lucky to have all of them in my life.”
Have a look at Aditi’s amazing birthday captured in these pictures!
Wish you lots of happiness Aditi!
