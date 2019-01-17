ZEE Announces Attractive Launch Offer on Zee Family Packs, now at Rs. 39* per month

MUMBAI: With the new tariff/pricing regime all set to come into effect from February 01, 2019 ZEE, the No. 1 television network of the country, announces attractive launch offers for its consumers. Zee family packs will be available for Rs. 39* only. This special launch offer has been devised for consumers across Hindi speaking states, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha. Leading the change agenda for the new pricing paradigm, ZEE was the first network to roll out its multiple customer-centric packs and now with this attractive launch offer, it promises greater value and more affordability for consumers.
ZEE has three types of packs that come in very attractive prices ranging from the lowest at Zee Prime Pack Tamil-SD at Rs. 10* for 8 channels, Zee Family Pack – Hindi SD at
Rs. 39* for 23 channels to the ZEE All-in One SD pack that brings the entire lot of 26 channels at just Rs. 59* only. The Zee Family Pack includes leading channels such as Zee TV, &TV, Zee Cinema, &Pictures, Zee Bollywood, Zee News, Zee Anmol, Big Ganga, Zing, LF and many others, cutting across multiple genres such as entertainment, movies, news, music and lifestyle thereby offering content that caters to every member of the family, every day. The a-la-carte rates for certain channels like Zee Cinema, &pictures, Zee Talkies, Zee Yuva & Zee Bangla Cinema have also been revised.
Mr. Atul Das, Chief Revenue Officer - Affiliate Sales, ZEE said, “Zee is the No. 1 television network in the country. We continue to innovate and bring new content offering across genres like entertainment, movies, music, news and lifestyle and in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Odia, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. As the new price regime gets implemented from 1st February 2019, we are excited that this would allow better choice to consumers and bring transparency across the television value chain. To provide greater value to our consumers during this transition, we have come up with an attractive launch offer on the Zee Family Packs across Hindi, Marathi, Bangla and Odia. All these packs are now available at a special price of Rs. 39* per month. We are delighted to offer the best of television series, drama, feature films, news, lifestyle content and incredible new experiences, all at a great value to our consumers across the country.”
With a total of 59 channels (43 SD & 16 HD) in 11 languages reaching a total of 148 million households every day, ZEEL has been offering audiences in India ‘superhit’ entertainment cutting across genres. Whether it’s Pragya, Preetha, Zara Siddique or Bhabhiji in the Hindi Belt to Radhika in Maharashtra, Rani Rashmoni in West Bengal and many more in every region, our characters share a deep bond with viewers wanting them as dinner-table companions every day! The No.1 TV network that fulfils all the demands is Zee with its family packs that bring together the right assortment of superhit channels across the top genres of entertainment, movies, news, music and lifestyle, making it a must-have for every family!
SD/HD
SD
HD
Language
Prime
Super
Family
All-in-One
Prime
Super
Family
All-in-One
Hindi
39
59
60
85
English Only
25
35
Marathi
39
59
80
105
Bangla
39
59
70
95
Odia
39
59
65
90
Tamil
10
20
37
66
25
35
65
95
Telugu
20
26
45
66
35
45
70
100
Kannada
17
24
45
66
25
35
70
100
Tamil - Telugu
25
35
55
76
40
50
80
110
Tamil - Kannada
25
35
55
76
40
50
80
110
Telugu – Kannada
28
35
55
76
40
50
80
110
All South
34
45
65
85
50
60
90
120
Odia-Telugu
59
79
80
110
Marathi-Kannada
59
79
90
120
