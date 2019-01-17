News

ZEE Announces Attractive Launch Offer on Zee Family Packs, now at Rs. 39* per month

17 Jan 2019 06:18 PM
MUMBAI: With the new tariff/pricing regime all set to come into effect from February 01, 2019 ZEE, the No. 1 television network of the country, announces attractive launch offers for its consumers. Zee family packs will be available for Rs. 39* only. This special launch offer has been devised for consumers across Hindi speaking states, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha. Leading the change agenda for the new pricing paradigm, ZEE was the first network to roll out its multiple customer-centric packs and now with this attractive launch offer, it promises greater value and more affordability for consumers. 

ZEE has three types of packs that come in very attractive prices ranging from the lowest at Zee Prime Pack Tamil-SD at Rs. 10* for 8 channels, Zee Family Pack – Hindi SD at
Rs. 39* for 23 channels to the ZEE All-in One SD pack that brings the entire lot of 26 channels at just Rs. 59* only. The Zee Family Pack includes leading channels such as Zee TV, &TV, Zee Cinema, &Pictures, Zee Bollywood, Zee News, Zee Anmol, Big Ganga, Zing, LF and many others, cutting across multiple genres such as entertainment, movies, news, music and lifestyle thereby offering content that caters to every member of the family, every day. The a-la-carte rates for certain channels like Zee Cinema, &pictures, Zee Talkies, Zee Yuva & Zee Bangla Cinema have also been revised. 

Mr. Atul Das, Chief Revenue Officer - Affiliate Sales, ZEE said, “Zee is the No. 1 television network in the country. We continue to innovate and bring new content offering across genres like entertainment, movies, music, news and lifestyle and in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Odia, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. As the new price regime gets implemented from 1st February 2019, we are excited that this would allow better choice to consumers and bring transparency across the television value chain. To provide greater value to our consumers during this transition, we have come up with an attractive launch offer on the Zee Family Packs across Hindi, Marathi, Bangla and Odia. All these packs are now available at a special price of Rs. 39* per month. We are delighted to offer the best of television series, drama, feature films, news, lifestyle content and incredible new experiences, all at a great value to our consumers across the country.” 

With a total of 59 channels (43 SD & 16 HD) in 11 languages reaching a total of 148 million households every day, ZEEL has been offering audiences in India ‘superhit’ entertainment cutting across genres.  Whether it’s Pragya, Preetha, Zara Siddique or Bhabhiji in the Hindi Belt to Radhika in Maharashtra, Rani Rashmoni in West Bengal and many more in every region, our characters share a deep bond with viewers wanting them as dinner-table companions every day! The No.1 TV network that fulfils all the demands is Zee with its family packs that bring together the right assortment of superhit channels across the top genres of entertainment, movies, news, music and lifestyle, making it a must-have for every family!
 
 

SD/HD

SD

HD

Language

Prime

Super

Family

All-in-One

Prime

Super

Family

All-in-One

Hindi

 

 

39

59

 

 

60

85

English Only

25

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

Marathi

 

 

39

59

 

 

80

105

Bangla

 

 

39

59

 

 

70

95

Odia

 

 

39

59

 

 

65

90

Tamil

10

20

37

66

25

35

65

95

Telugu

20

26

45

66

35

45

70

100

Kannada

17

24

45

66

25

35

70

100

Tamil - Telugu

25

35

55

76

40

50

80

110

Tamil - Kannada

25

35

55

76

40

50

80

110

Telugu – Kannada

28

35

55

76

40

50

80

110

All South

34

45

65

85

50

60

90

120

Odia-Telugu

 

 

59

79

 

 

80

110

Marathi-Kannada

 

 

59

79

 

 

90

120

