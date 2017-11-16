Have you grown up reading folktales and fables and feel nostalgic about them?

How would it be when one of your favourite folklores is being made into a TV show? Wouldn’t it be exciting?

So, those who were fond of the popular story called Saat Bhai Champa, can smile as we bring a piece of good news for you.

For the uninitiated, Saat Bhai Champa is a popular folk tale in Bengal and the story was first published in the book Thakurmar Jhuli which is a collection of Bengali folk tales and fairy tales.

Well, the good news is Zee Bangla is set to gift this story to their audiences via a TV show.

At the press conference held yesterday (15 November) at the Bharat Lakshmi Studio in Ravindra Sarobar, Kolkata, Samrat Ghosh, Business Head Bangla Cluster, Zee Bangla and Zee Bangla Cinema, spoke to the media at length. Quipped he, “We have grown up reading many fables, folklores. Being a socially responsible channel, we always look out for subjects which has a universal appeal, which should be relevant to all age groups.

Bengal has a rich heritage when it comes to folklores and Saat Bhai Champa is one of them. So, it’s a very relatable content. The story will touch people of all age groups ranging from four to 80. Also, it has got huge spectrum of audiences. Both elite as well as people who belong to not so socio-economic class will enjoy the show. So, that is the reason why we selected Saat Bhai Champa.”

It’s a complete story, which many people already know. So, will they be weaving the story in some particular episodes or more drama will be added? Samrat answered, “Story telling has to be finite in nature. But we will proceed with all the elements and attributes that are required for the making of a daily soap. Today, if we talk about TV soaps, everything has boiled down to finite series.”

Coming to the plot, Srijit Roy, director of the show, said in a brief, “King, Mahenra, has six wives but none could give him a child. Then Paddabati will come into his life and give him the daughter, Parul. But to know what will happen next, one will have to watch the serial.”

Promita Chakrabartty, who earlier acted in soaps like Bodhuboron and Agnipariksha, is portraying the character of Parul while senior actor Samrat Mukherji is playing Mahenra and Ichchenodi fame actress Solanki Roy is playing Paddabati.

Nayana Bandyopadhyay, Sayantani Guhathakurta, Sudipta Banerjee, Manosi Sengupta, Priyanka Pal and Lisa Goswami are essaying the characters of the other queens of Mahendra.

Each of the queens symbolizes the six dark elements of Shadripu including lust, anger, greed, attachment, arrogance and jealousy.

Rudrajit Mukherjee, who was previously seen in Agnijal and Maa Durga, will be seen opposite Promita, playing the character of Raghav.

Surinder Films is producing the drama and its art director is Tanmay Chakrabarty.

Talking about Saat Bhai Champa, producer, Nispal Singh, said, “It’s a VFX driven show. I feel this fantasy drama should work. I would like to thank Samrat and Zee for having faith on us.”

So, gear up for the upcoming fantasy tale!

It will start from 27 November airing every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm.