Zee Bangla launches new serial Andarmahal; Koneenica plays title role

Zee Bangla is all set to launch a new serial titled Andarmahal which is about finding the identity of a woman after marriage.

The story and script of Andarmahal is by Leena Gangopadhyay.

Tollywood actress Koneenica Banerjee, who acted in films like Chotushkone, Chalo Let's Go and Tin Ekke Tin, has been roped in to play the title role of Parameshwari in the serial.

Other actors who are playing key roles here include Anusuya Majumdar, Rita Dutta Chakraborty, Santu Mukherjee and Kaushik Chakraborty to name a few.

Coming to the plot, it will narrate the journey of Parameshwari who is not that smart when it comes to the social culture of big society. She also cannot speak English. However, she gets married to a man who belongs to a rich and cultured family. Now whether she will lose her identity while playing the roles of a wife, daughter-in-law and mother or will she make her own identity by grooming herself well is what the viewers will have to find out by watching the serial.

Produced by Magic Moments, it will start from 5 June, airing every Monday to Friday at10.30 pm.

