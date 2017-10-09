Zee Bangla is launching a new serial titled Joyee.

Set against the backdrop of family drama, the story will narrate the journey of a village girl, Joyee, who aspires to become a footballer. But owing to a family reason, her in-laws would be dead against the game, football. So, overcoming the hurdle how she would turn her dream into a reality is what the viewers will find out by watching the series.

The channel has roped in Debadrita Basu, who has a theatre background, to essay the role of female lead, Joyee.

Newcomer Dibyajyoti Dutta is playing the male lead. He will be seen in the role of Ribhu, Joyee’s husband who is an engineer by profession.

It is directed by Sushanta Das under the banner of Tent Cinema.

Taking the time slot of Radha, Joyee will start from today (9th October) airing every Monday to Sunday at 6 pm. And the serial Radha will be shown at 10.30 pm.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.