Zee Cine Awards 2018: Complete list of winners

The evening started with awards being presented to the technicians and musicians of films. The segment included Best Action director Shyam Kaushal for "Kaabil" and Best Choreography "Galti Se Mistake" from "Jagga Jasoos".



This was followed by the performance of actress Katrina Kaif, who performed on "Swag se swagat" from her forthcoming film "Tiger Zinda Hai".



Priyanka Chopra was given the Global Icon award.



Priyanka, who came to Mumbai just to attend the award show, had a fun time along with two of her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on the stage where Ranveer sang a song and the three of them danced together. Anil won the Best supporting actor (Male) award for his performance in "Mubarakan".



Akhil Sachdeva won the Best Playback singer (Male) for the song "Humsafar" from "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".



Late cine stars Om Puri, Tom Alter, Shashi Kapoor and Neeraj Vora were remembered at the gala.



All in all, it seemed as though the entire Bollywood had graced Zee Cine Awards.

and we have the complete winners list - Take a look!



Extraordinary Impact Award: Toilet -Ek Prem Katha



Extraordinary Legen Award: Amitabh Bachchan



Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar



Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar



Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan



Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar



Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu (Tubelight)



Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal (Munna Michael)



Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha



Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania



Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali



Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male): Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2



Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana



Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao



Best Film: Golmaal Again



Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)



Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom



Best Actor (Male): Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania