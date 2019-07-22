Zee Group to launch a new channel Zee Punjabi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

According to our sources, the Zee Group is all set to launch a new channel. The channel will be called Zee Punjabi.



A source close to the venture said, 'The channel will cater to the Punjabi audience. The team is looking out for actors staying in and around Chandigarh, Punjab, for the projects to be aired on the channel.'



After digging a bit more, TellyChakkar learned that one among the first few projects on Zee Punjabi will be based on Heer and Ranjha.



We couldn’t connect with the channel spokesperson for a comment.



Apart from Zee TV, the group has channels including Zee Cinema, Zee Bangla, Zee Marathi, Zee Magic, Zee Ganga, and Zee Tamil, among many others.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.