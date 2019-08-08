Zee TV to launch its next romantic EXTRAVAGANZA!

Zee TV has time and again arrived to come up with a distinctive lineup of the best of serials.

Now the latest news hitting our news desk is that Manorama Productions, will soon be coming up with a new show on Zee TV.

The show will be a romantic house drama. The show will be based on the premise of a rich boy who will eventually fall in love with a girl who is passionate about dancing. The usp of the show revolves how instead of the mother in law, it is the girl's mother who is the source of problems.

How it gets solved further is the crux of the story.

The show is expected to go on floors by the end of August.

