Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya takes 7-year leap; Mishal Raheja roped in as King Singh!

Mumbai: Telelvision’s numero uno show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling viewers’ hearts and receiving an overwhelming response to its interesting plot and affable characters. Produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and featuring actors Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in lead roles, this immensely popular Zee TV primetime drama explores various facets of emotions, relationships and has been achieving roaring success on the ratings charts since its launch. The show’s starkly contrasting lead characters- the flamboyant rockstar Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and the prim and proper, bespectacled girl-next -door Pragya (Sriti Jha) have, over the past 3 years, emerged as one of Indian television’s most loved and iconic couples. Touching unparalleled highs in the course of its glorious journey, Kumkum Bhagya reached the 1000 episodes mark in January this year. The show’s ardent fans are in for a big surprise as the show will soon take a leap of 7 years for the first time in its 1000+ episode run. Promising to change the dynamics between Abhi and Pragya in unimaginable ways, television heart-throb Mishal Raheja will be seen making his entry in the show to essay the role of King Singh.

A successful rockstar, King Singh is a loud and boisterous person with a flamboyant, larger than life personality. He is known for his quirky style statement, much like a boxing star, while performing on stage. Above all else, King Singh needs the spotlight firmly fixed on him as he is in love with himself. After conquering the hearts of his fans in London, King Singh is all set to take Indian audiences by storm with his music.

Speaking about his entry on the show, the talented actor Mishal Raheja said, “It feels great to be a part of a hugely successful Balaji Production like KumKum Bhagya. I love the atmosphere on the sets; the adrenalin rush is incomparable! King Singh’s character is very cool and quirky but he has different layers to his personality which makes him interesting to essay. He will be instrumental in challenging Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) by becoming his biggest rival. It feels great to be a part of such a beloved show which has been widely accepted by audiences all over. I am really looking forward to entertaining the audiences.”

With Mishal’s entry, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) relationship will witness many more tumultuous turns, making one wonder if the lovebirds will ever re-unite!