The hardworking team of Alchemy Films’ popular daily Woh Apna Sa is overjoyed!!!

The series which airs on Zee TV has touched a milestone of 200 episodes. The entire cast and crew is happy with the success of their show.

The daily has recently undergone a major change by introducing a leap cum reincarnation track. Riddhi Dogra, who played Nisha, quit the show post leap and Mansi Salvi stepped in. Ssudeep Sahir and Disha Parmar were introduced as new characters after the leap.

The much loved show had aired its 200th episode yesterday (27th October).

The series also witnessed a jump in its TRP post the leap sequences.

The team has shared their happiness about the same on their social media accounts and they are planning to celebrate it as well.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Disha said, “It’s been a very good journey and a roller coaster ride for me because a lot has happened with me in the last one year. I am very happy that the show is doing well and people are appreciating it. We hope that we continue to go on for a longer time.”

We also asked how the team celebrated its success to which the actress said, “We couldn’t celebrate it yesterday but today our producer is throwing a party on the production house turning one and Woh Apna Sa completing 200 episodes. So it’s going to be a double celebration tonight.”

Woah! Hearty congratulations to team Woh Apna Sa!