TellyChakkar.com team would like to wish the cast of Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mahek!
This Parin Multimedia’s show has successfully completed a year today (19 September). The drama which narrates a beautiful love story of Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mahek (Samiksha Jaiswal) is in a celebratory mood.
The show lead Karan updated a beautiful post on Instagram expressing his joy on completing a year of shooting. The actor also thanked his team for the love and support. Here’s his heartfelt message for his fans!
Nostalgic !! A Year Just Flew So Fast. Never imagined that,i would be here in the first place. Today,Marks 1 Year Of ZKM(Zindagi Ki Mahek) All I Want To Do Is Thank Each And Every One Behind The Camera As Well As In Front Of The Camera. Thank You To My Excellent Co-Actors,Our Awesome Production Team,Our Fabulous Director,Creatives and The Captain Of The Ship Saurabh Sir. Last But Not The Least,To You All !! I Assure You That,I Will Always Try To Entertain You In Every Aspect Of Acting. Your Love Has Made "Shaurya" !! And,I am honoured that i got to play this wonderful character. Thank You. Love You All. Take Care.
We wish heartiest congratulations to the team of Zindagi Ki Mahek!
