TellyChakkar.com team would like to wish the cast of Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mahek!

This Parin Multimedia’s show has successfully completed a year today (19 September). The drama which narrates a beautiful love story of Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mahek (Samiksha Jaiswal) is in a celebratory mood.

The show lead Karan updated a beautiful post on Instagram expressing his joy on completing a year of shooting. The actor also thanked his team for the love and support. Here’s his heartfelt message for his fans!

We wish heartiest congratulations to the team of Zindagi Ki Mahek!