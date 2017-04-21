Zee TV's Sanyukt to go off air

Time to hit the alarm bell as another TV show is under the scanner!

Earlier in the day, we reported about Suhani Si Ek Ladki going off air, and now we have news of another one facing the axe.

Recently, there were news about Zee TV's Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) wrapping up but as per latest reports, the show has received a couple of months extension.

But someone’s gain has caused someone loss.

Tellychakkar.com has exclusive information that Zee TV's Sanyukt (Saregama Productions) will soon bid adieu to its viewers.

Yes, the above drama, which featured Kiran Kumar and Shubhangi Latkar in the lead roles, will soon shut shops. Sanyukt, portrayed the tale of a middle aged couple fighting to keep their family together. Though rich in content and cast, it could not hold itself strong amidst the potboiler dramas.

The team has been duly informed about the development, and as per sources, the shoot will wrap up in few days. It will air its last episode sometime in the first week of May.

Sanyukt will be replaced by the upcoming drama Aisi Deewangi, produced by Deja and Pics Entertainment.

We buzzed Shubhangi but she remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!



