Jiya Shankar

I would like to get naughty with Shah Rukh Khan: Jiya Shankar

News

Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa to see a change in cast

By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2017 07:13 PM

Actress Ushma Rathod, who was last seen in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, has bagged her next show on TV.

She’s been roped in for Zee TV and Alchemy Films’ Woh Apna Sa

The actress has been brought in as a replacement!! She will now essay the role of the mother, earlier played by Shalini Arora. 

As per sources, “Shalini who is also part of Colors’ Swabhimaan had date issues, owing to which she had to let go of Woh Apna Sa. Ushma has now joined, and has started shooting.”

When contacted, Ushma confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I have started shoot for Woh Apna Sa. It is a very good character and I am sure to enjoy.”

For Ushma, it is a homecoming being on the sets of Woh Apna Sa, as it is the same set where she earlier shot for Bade Bhaiya. 

We buzzed Shalini, but did not get through to her. 

Watch this space for more updates.          

