ZEE5’s Hutatma to return with season 2

By Dharini Sanghavi
06 Jun 2019 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: ZEE5’s historical drama Hutatma, based on Meena Deshpande’s novel of the same name, is set to return with season 2.

Yes, according to our sources, after the success of season 1, which narrated the story of how the state of Maharashtra came into existence with Bombay as its capital, ZEE5 plans to bring another season.

The forthcoming season will continue to feature the same stellar cast: Anjali Patil, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Abhay Mahajan, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mohan Agashe and Sachin Khedekar, Lokesh Gupte, Mohan Agashe, Ravindra Mankani, Chhaya Kadam, Vikram Gokhale, Anand Ingle, Manoj Kolhatkar, and Arif Zakaria, among others. It was directed by award-winning filmmaker Jayprad Desai.

