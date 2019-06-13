ZEE5 strikes a goal as it becomes the first OTT platform to release show on football

MUMBAI: This June, ZEE5 is launching the slew of originals with gripping storylines. It ups the mark as it forays into diverse genres including a series on standup comedy and a spellbinding sports drama series. Its debut high-voltage sports drama series BOMBERS is to watch out for; it is a story of a football league, BOMBERS FC and their journey to victory.



The show boasts a stellar cast of Varun Mitra, Meiyang Chang, Ranvir Shorey, Aahana Kumra, Prince Narula, Sapna Pabbi, Zakir Hussain and Annup Soni.



BOMBERS has an incredibly dramatic storyline that is triggered by a devastating tragedy of a young football team being wiped out overnight and the community plunging into darkness. Two years later, the story of a young captain (Varun Mitra), coach (played by Ranvir Shorey) and team owner resurrecting a team against all the odds and emerging triumphant will be an incredibly inspiring one. Also, the young team players, their interpersonal dynamics as well as their private lives, will offer an emotional, racy and thrilling experience to the viewers.

Checkout the exhilarating trailer here:



ZEE5 is changing the dynamics of content by bringing the path-breaking and bold stories on its platforms. After presenting some exciting series like The Final Call, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story, Hutatma, Abhay, Kaafir amongst others, ZEE5 raises the bar and pushes the boundaries by introducing their forthcoming series BOMBERS, which premieres on 22nd June on ZEE5.