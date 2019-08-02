ZEE5 unveils poster and teaser of Posham Pa

MUMBAI: ZEE5, unveils the poster and teaser of Posham Pa, a psychological thriller inspired by true events. Starring Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna in a never seen before avatar Posham Pa is a story of a psychologically disturbed mother who coerced her daughters into a life of crime.

The poster is sure to leave a mark on the minds of the audiences and convey that the film is dark and edgy.

The teaser further pushes the envelope and unravels the heinous, merciless crimes the duo have undertaken and how it has altered their own being. The teaser builds frame by frame on the tonality of the film. It has been packaged with a childhood rhyme which makes it seem even more sinister.

Teaser Link: https://www.zee5.com/videos/ details/posham-pa-teaser/0-0- 71677

Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay, written by Nimisha Misra and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt Ltd, New Born Films LLP and Vishant Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd the film releases on 21st August exclusively on ZEE5.