Zindagi Ki Mehek actors shoot in freezing weather

Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek actors are going ‘brrrrr’ on the sets.

The show is set in Delhi and with the season of winter on, the star cast is having a tough time shooting in the freezing cold weather.

The dropping mercury is making difficult for them to shoot the wedding sequence for the show.

One of the actresses from the serial Shiny Dixit, who plays the role of Nehal, said, “Being from Mumbai it is very difficult to shoot in such cold climate of Delhi. Since 20 days we have been shooting day and night for the wedding sequence. It gets more difficult as we have been wearing wedding outfits. We keep sipping black coffee, green tea and soups to keep ourself warm.”

Mehek team is working hard and enjoying each moment. Recently, after shooting continuously for 48 hours the cast and crew and producer Saurabh Tiwari celebrated in such a cool way. Have a look!

When we pack up at 4:30 in the morning after shooting for 24 hours for maha ep.. this is how we celebrate #zindagikimehek A video posted by Saurabh Tewari (@tewarisaurabh) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Keep up the good work guys!