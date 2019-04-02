Zoya Akhtar all set to make Made in Heaven Season 2

Zoya Akhtar is one of the most successful directors we have in the entertainment business. She has achieved success not only in Bollywood movies but also in the world of web series.

The ace director hit the nail on the head with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy and web show Made in Heaven. As per media reports, she is getting ready to make the second season of Made in Heaven.

It seems that the cast will be the same with a few new faces and characters.

The show premiered on Amazon Prime on 8th March 2019 and was produced by Excel Entertainment. The series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

It stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.



