Zuber Ali to play Lord Hanuman in THIS Colors’ show

31 Jul 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Zuber Ali came into limelight with his performance in Star Plus’ Siya Ke Ram. He is also known for his work in shows like Jai Jai Bajrangbali and Vighnaharta Ganesha. Now, he has bagged a new show.

According to a report in Indiaforums, the actor has been roped in to play the role of Lord Hanuman in Luv Kush.

For the uninitiated, Colors’ is gearing up for the launch of their upcoming mythological show, Ram Siya ke Luv Kush, that will narrate the epic tale of Ramayana from Luv and Kush’s perspective. Backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik production, the show will feature actor Himanshu Soni as Lord Ram and actress Shivya Pathania as Goddess Sita, whereas actors Harshit Kabra and Krish Chauhan will play the titular role of Luv and Kush respectively.

Ram Siya ke Luv Kush will go on-air from the 5 August at 8:30 PM.

