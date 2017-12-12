The TV shows that won HEARTS and CHARTS in 2017

2017 was a year where a lot of experiments were made in the fiction genres. Some of them worked while some did not.

Some of the new entries of 2017 managed to garner viewers’ appreciation while other long running shows managed to continue winning audience love in this year too.

As the year is coming to an end, TellyChakkar lists down some of the best shows of 2017 in the fiction genre.

Take a look –

Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd.) on Sony TV – A one of a kind romantic thriller Beyhadh managed to keep the audience at the edge of their seat with its unpredictable twists and turns. The trio of the series Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani did full justice to their roles and won a lot of appreciations from all over. Though the show couldn’t do well in terms of the TRP but it was a big hit online and its exciting twists always made the audience curious about the upcoming episodes.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) on Sony TV – The show managed to break stereotypes. Fans were disheartened and showed their disappointment to the makers when the show was pulled off air in August.Their voices were heard and the series made a comeback with a new season a month later with a fresh concept where Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernanades) had swapped their roles and set an example of a good parenting.

Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) on Zee TV – Launched as a spin off series of Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya has managed to top the charts. The unique love story of the couples in the daily is loved by the audience and the show is maintaining its first position in the TRP chart from a long time.

Mahakali (Swastik Productions) on Colors – This mythological drama is known for unfolding every aspect of Devi Mahakali in a brilliant way. A mythological drama which is being loved and appreciated by all age groups! Be it the screenplay or the VFX, the storytelling and power-packed performances by actors, Mahakali is winning all the way in the Mythological genre. The show has also managed to hold top five space in the TRP charts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) on SAB TV – This long running popular comedy show has been entertaining the viewers from years and even in this year, the series didn’t fail to do so. The show managed to maintain a good position in the TRP list along with winning audience heart with its rib tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society.

Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) on Colors – This seasonal show that aired on Colors, managed to stand out of all other shows. Naagin’s second season was equally loved by the audience and maintained its first position in the TRP chart for a longer period of time. This seasonal series has been loved by the audience to an extent that the show is now gearing up for its season 3.

Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) on Colors – This popular daily is known for its unique concept. The story revolves around Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) who is a transgender. The story is loved by the audience for its uniqueness along with throwing light on the lives of a transgender. The daily soap has won many appreciation, love and accolades in the year.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions) on Star Plus – The series set a new record by hitting 2500 episodes this year, making it the long running show on Indian television. The storyline of the show witnessed a huge shift in its track when the lead character of the show Akshara aka Hina Khan made an exit but a new love story of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) shaped up and strike the chords of the audience.

Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions Films) on Star Plus – The show is a big hit among the young audience. The show has all the important ingredients that can make anyone fall for it. From the bromance, to lead couple romance, the daily series enjoys a great fan following. Ishqbaaaz also became the first Indian TV show to introduce the concept of spin off aeries. The show is shot in a way that gives the audience a grand and classy feel.

Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions) on Zee TV – A unique love story of Naren (Akshay Mahtre) and Pooja (Sheen Das) has made it hold a special place in audience’s heart. The show indeed gives us a Rajshri feel with a pure love story and romance. Popularity and accolades, the daily series managed to win it all in the series.

Which show is the best in the year 2017?