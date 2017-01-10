Year Ender: Top 10 hot bods (male) of TV

Men with drool-worthy bodies are the latest addition on the small screen. Apart from strong screen presence and dialogue delivery, sexy physique is another prerequisite on TV. Well, we are not complaining…are we? We round up the hottest ten of 2016. Take a look:

Kushal Tandon (Beyhadh):

As a hot-shot photographer in the serial, the actor gets plenty of opportunities to flaunt his flawless body. It’s a good thing that he does that…because those biceps. Sigh.

Shaheer Sheikh (Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi):

He might play it safe in the series, but there’s no doubt that he’s blessed with abs more pronounced than the show’s arc.

Namik Paul (Ek Duje Ke Vaste):

With his chiseled frame and striking features, it’s a pity his flagship appearance was cut short. But we are sure that he will more than make up for it soon.

Karan Vohra (Mehek):

The stunner is every girl’s dream man, isn’t it? So what if he’s taken in real life, we don’t mind ogling his structured torso and bursting muscles.

Ravi Dubey (Jamai Raja):

Tall, dapper, and talented. It just can’t get better than this, can it? We think not.

Arjun Bijlani (Pardes Hai Mera Dil):

His romantic side comes alive in this new serial where he displays his sensitive side. Apart from that, it’s his gorgeous body that gets us rolling.

Rajat Tokas (Chandra Nandini):

To play an emperor, a killer body is a must. Perhaps that’s why Rajat making to this list of no surprise.

Karan Patel: (Yeh Hai Mohabattein):

To be the eye-candy for over three years and a generation of viewers is a feat achieved only by the Patel lad.

Karanvir Bohra (Naagin):

The eternal baddie of the telly world rocks a super-fit physique that only a few can desire of.

Prince Narula (Badho Bahu):

Well, he was part of Mr Punjab. That says everything about this reality star’s desirable body, no?

