YearEnder: Newcomers on TV in 2016

Last year there were copious newcomer actor and actresses who rocked the small screen.

Here’s Tellychakkar.com presenting you the list of debutants male and female who have stepped into stardom successfully in 2016. Read on!

Erica Fernandes made her TV debut with Sony TV’s Kuch Rang as Sonakshi. Fans loved her chemistry with her co-star Shaheer Sheikh. Being a newbie the actress is now counted in top actresses on small screen.

Samiksha Jaiswal brought freshness on TV with her cute smile and charm with Zee TV’s Mehek. Samiksha and the show are slowly climbing the ladder of success.

Ridhima Pandit played the character of Rajni in Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant with panache and her soft spoken nature adds to her style. The grandeur of a robotic machine suits her best and surely brings a variety from the cry babies of TV.

Sangeita Chauhan is fresh as flower on small screen. The tall and beautiful looking girl recently made her debut with Colors’ Swabhimaan under big banner Rajshri Productions.

Tridha Choudhary’s debut show Dahleez didn’t manage to gain enough eyeballs but her character was well appreciated in the soap. With a bubbly yet strong role and a pretty face, she surely has charmed audiences last year.

Rytasha Rathore truly defines the saying that size does not matter. She bought a change in Indian television by playing the role of Badho in &TV’s Badho Bahu. Her style, acting and presence are simply raw and natural.

Namik Paul played angry young man Shravan in Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. Though his character was arrogant but Namik happens to be a fun loving and kind hearted guy. He has the perfect blend of look, style, body and attitude.

Karan Vohra is a good looking plus hard working plus a good actor - and all this makes him a complete package. He is cashing on popularity with his character of Shaurya in Zee TV’s Mehek. We must say that Karan will surely give tough competition to the top TV actors.

Who is your favourite newcomer? Share your answers by commenting below!