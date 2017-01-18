YearEnder: Top Baddies of 2016

What's a show without a villain? And what's a villain if you can't remember his name...

There are baddies and then there are some characters that leave a lasting impression on our minds. They are the most hated and without them a good show is incomplete.

After listing down the famous vamps of the small screen, it’s time to meet the crooks of Television. Take a look...

Laksh (Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil)

He is the only lead character on the list who has a deep evil side to him. Laksh, as Veer, pulls another striking performance well!

Vineet Kumar (Jaana Na Dil Se Door)

The lead characters, Atharv (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and Vividha (Shivani Surve,) have to deal a lot with the constant intrusion of Kailash (Vineet) into their lives.

Parag Tyagi (Brahmarakshas)

Parag, as Brahmarakshas, has ruled the screen. Not only his looks, but also his power-pack performance’s scared viewers.

Sai Ballal (Udaan)

He is the perfect grey character because he creates his share of bad luck and misadventures for the leads with his evil tactics.

Manish Khanna (Naagin and Naagin 2)

The grey-eyed man Manish, as Anky, in the supernatural series has nailed it with his villainous performance. It has won him much praise from critics as well as audiences.

Rajesh Khattar (Beyhadh)

In Beyhadh, Rajesh, as Ashwin Mehrotra, has delivered a smashing performance. Don’t you guys agree with us?

Akshay Dogra (Waaris)

Though it was Akshay’s first attempt as a negative lead, he has impressed us with his portrayal.

Saurav Gurjar (Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan)

We all know how the epic Ramayana’s turning point is when Raavan kidnaps Sita. Saurav Gurjar, as Raavan, was just perfect.

Nikitin Dheer (Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha)

Nikitin brought a lot of depth to the character. His acting talent is superb and it was evident on the screen.

Vineet Raina (Kaala Teeka)

Vineet did a fabulous job in destroying the peace of the lead actors. He definitely got good reviews for being the baddie.

