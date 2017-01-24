YearEnder: TV actresses choose Hot Bod (male) of 2016

After the male actors have selected their favorite Hot Bods female for the year 2016, it’s now time for the female actresses to select their favorite Hot Bod male from our list.

According to the list of Tellychakkar.com, the male Hot Bods of 2016 were Kushal Tandon (Beyhadh), Shaheer Sheikh (Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi), Namik Paul (Ek Duje Ke Vaaste), Karan Vohra (Mehek), Ravi Dubey (Jamai Raja), Arjun Bijlani (Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil), Rajat Tokas (Chandra Nandini), Karan Patel (Ye Hain Mohabbatein), Karanvir Bohra (Naagin), and Prince Narula (Badho Bahu).

We asked some of the popular female faces of the industry to pick up their favorite Hot Bod male from the given list. Read on to know about their choices –

Adaa Khan – I am a little biased towards my friends and co-actors so it’s going to be Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra.

Jasmin Bhasin – I like Kushal Tandon because I think he has a great body and a lot of sex appeal in his eyes and Karan Vohra because even he seems quite fit and I find his voice really hot.

Giaa Manek - I am not good with this. I have not been watching too much of TV shows except Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi so, I will name Shaheer Sheikh. I can't judge who has the best body because I haven't seen their shows much.

Shrenu Parikh – I have been following only Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste so, it has to be Shaheer Sheikh and Namik Paul. I think they are a mixed balance of hot and sweet.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee - Nobody from this list. I feel it’s Nakuul Mehta who perfectly fits for it.

Kanchi Singh – Arjun Bijlani!!! I guess he is the hottest dad in our TV industry and he keeps himself always apt and happening.

Who among these is your favourite? Do leave your comments below.