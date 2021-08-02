Controversial! When this Bollywood actress mocked Deepika Padukone's sense of fashion

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's not so friendly equation was quite a talking point back in the day. Well, Ranbir Kapoor has been in a relationship with both the ladies, and there were quite a few things that made it difficult for Sonam and DP to bond as friends. Their dislike was evident through their interviews and the taunting statements they would make about each other on talk shows. One such instance was when Sonam took a sly dig at DP's style.

On Koffee With Karan, Sonam appeared with Anil Kapoor and made some controversial statements about Deepika. It started with the rapid fire round where she went on to spill to many beans by even labelling Deepika as an actress with an "over-enthusiastic PR team." However, what was more mean was when Sonam shared an advice for Deepika by saying that she needs to create her own style.

The actress said, "Katrina is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a T-shirt and has her hair in ponytail... I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months."

Later, on Neha Dhupia's talk show, she picked Priyanka Chopra as a better actress than Deepika. Following that, she had once also passed a remark when Deepika had just announced her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Sonam was asked if she has any Hollywood opportunities and without naming DP she made it evident that she's pointing towards her as she said. "I am not going to hide it from anybody, and then suddenly announce that I have signed a (Hollywood) film. I am trying my best to sign good films. I am doing the same in Mumbai as well. But I have to see what I enjoy doing, and who I can work with or what I can work on.”

Deepika and Sonam are cordial towards each other today.

Credits: Times Now

