SHOCKING! Vivek Oberoi and Gaurang Doshi get duped in crores; Shah Rukh Khan and Shraddha Kapoor’s names turn up in case

MUMBAI : Last year, actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Gaurang Doshi were duped of crores of rupees. The crooks Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda had promised the two that they would arrange to initiate various films and events for them but later made off with the money. It was earlier reported that both Sanjay and Radhika were caught and in jail but currently, only Sanjay has been found and arrested, whereas Radhika is still on the run.

In an Interview with a prominent news portal, Gaurang opened up about recent events. He said, "Yes, it is only Sanjay who has been arrested. The arrest happened in Mumbai. The police picked him up from a certain flat. The cops are now locating Radhika." The big scandal broke out sometime last year when Gaurang was introduced to Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda by Vivek. Vivek had already been conned but did not realise it. Vivek shares that he had invested a reasonable amount of money with Radhika and Sanjay's alleged, but fake company that promised to set up films and events with him.

"I was told that they have the rights of the Kishore Kumar biopic. They later even made me speak to Amit Kumar (Kishore Kumar and Ruma Guha Thakurta's son) and Sumeet (Kishore Kumar and Leena Chandavarkar's son)" shares Dia, an ex-employee with Radhika and Sanjay, who was also managing Gaurang's work then, "Vivek showed interest to produce the Kishore Kumar biopic."

Vivek added, "Radhika and Sanjay apparently sold dreams in Bangladesh that Shraddha Kapoor will attend an event there. Then they were also in discussions for a show that would star Shah Rukh Khan and be held abroad." Vivek goes on to say, "Of course, they were using my name to get those investments. I believe they have siphoned off a lot of money abroad and cheated several other people."

Gaurang further said that Sanjay and Radhika led them to believe that they had brought on Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a film. "Zee pumped in money and they did some mock shoot with juniors to fool us that they had put the Nawaz film on floors. But after 2 days, we realised they hadn't paid anybody who contributed to that 2-day work. Vivek had even given them some amount for Nawaz, which apparently never reached Nawaz." It is still unknown if Shah Rukh, Shraddha or Nawaz are aware of this.

The shock and hurt aggravated them, and Vivek admits candidly, "It was a personal setback to me, as I had invested so much of energy, time, money and above all, faith, in them. Worse still, I started getting to know that they were not paying the staff for the collaboration they had with me. I started sending them the salary directly and later realised that Sanjay and Radhika were compelling them to reimburse a part of that salary into their accounts."

"And what about the eight writers they said they have on board to help me revive '7th Sense' on a larger scale? I had plans of '7th Sense' since a long time, but things changed after COVID, and I felt we could make on a much bigger scale. I was supposed to be a part of '7th Sense', but when I asked for a Zoom call meeting with the writers, none of them appeared. And mind you, we were floated good names. And wait! They even made me pay some cast members, other than the lead cast, though them. And the money never reached those people," Gaurang added.

Dia's conscience was probably the factor that helped turn the tide for Radhika and Sanjay. When Dia realised the whole fraud, she informed Gaurang that he was being taken for a ride. "It was hunky-dory for a few years as Sanjay and Radhika set about setting their stage. But eventually, I realised that they were conning people into investments. It was really too much for me when they conned Gaurang and Vivek. I told Gaurang what I felt," said Dia.

When Vivek and Gaurang tried to make things right, it was too late. Radhika and Sanjay were already way ahead of them until the police worked their magic.

