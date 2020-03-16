Good News! Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao purchased luxurious apartment in Juhu at THIS whopping price

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who tied the knot with actress Patralekhaa in 2021, has now purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s plush Juhu area, which was previously owned by his ‘Roohi’ co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The actor paid a whopping amount of Rs 44 crore to the actress who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late Bollywood film star Sridevi.

Reportedly, the apartment is spread over 3,456 sq ft costing Rs 1.27 lakh per sq ft. Janhvi had bought the apartment at Rs 39 crore in 2021.

Rao, who started his film journey with a cameo in 'Run', later bagged his debut with Dibakar Bannerjee in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' in 2010. He was last seen alongside Sanya Malhotra in director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu’s ‘HIT-The First Case’. It is the Hindi remake of his 2020 Telugu film of the same name.

Rao will next be seen in films like 'Monica, O My Darling', 'Bheed', 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' reuniting him with Janhvi, and the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. He is also collaborating with Raj and DK for the series 'Guns and Gulaabs'.

While Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter, will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rakjummar.

