Movie Gossip

This Bollywood actress is suffering from breast cancer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 04:07 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has learned some shocking news.

A very popular Bollywood actress, who is relatively new in the industry, is suffering from breast cancer.

Yes, you heard it right.

The fortunate aspect in her case is that the disease was diagnosed at quite an early stage. Thus, the actress is now getting herself treated.

As per our sources, her treatment is being done in London.

The stunner is quite active on social media and is frequently clicked by the paparazzi. We are sure that on-lookers cannot gauge that she is not well, as she always sports a contagious smile on her cute face.

Well, we know the diva is a fighter and will definitely win the battle against breast cancer.

Tags > Bollywood actress, breast cancer, treatment, London, paparazzi, Gossip, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Anand Pandit's star-studded Diwali bash

Anand Pandit's star-studded Diwali bash
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Zee TV's Hamari Bahu Silk completes 100...

Zee TV's Hamari Bahu Silk completes 100 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days